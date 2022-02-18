Connect with us

Metro

One dies in Borno IDPs camp’s fire

Published

17 mins ago

on

One person was killed and 17 others injured in a fire incident at Kalari Muna Elbadawy Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Maiduguri, Borno State, on Friday.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Principal Information Officer, North East, Abdulkadir Ibrahim, disclosed this to journalists in Maiduguri.

He said about 100 shelters were destroyed and dozens of households displaced by the incident.

READ ALSO: Rights group kicks against closure of Borno IDP camps

Ibrahim said: “The fire which started at about 1:00 p.m. from one of the IDPs tents where one of them was cooking, was however, brought under control by the personnel of the State Fire Service.

“Officials of NEMA, Borno Emergency Management Agency, Nigerian Red Cross and other stakeholders had administered first aid to the injured victims.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

six − 5 =

Investigations

Investigations7 days ago

INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination

In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
Investigations4 weeks ago

FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence

With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
Investigations2 months ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property

For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria

By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...