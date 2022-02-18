One dies in Borno IDPs camp’s fire

One person was killed and 17 others injured in a fire incident at Kalari Muna Elbadawy Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Maiduguri, Borno State, on Friday.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Principal Information Officer, North East, Abdulkadir Ibrahim, disclosed this to journalists in Maiduguri.

He said about 100 shelters were destroyed and dozens of households displaced by the incident.

Ibrahim said: “The fire which started at about 1:00 p.m. from one of the IDPs tents where one of them was cooking, was however, brought under control by the personnel of the State Fire Service.

“Officials of NEMA, Borno Emergency Management Agency, Nigerian Red Cross and other stakeholders had administered first aid to the injured victims.”

