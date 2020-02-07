One dies in botched attempt to abduct Taraba college rector

One person was killed on Friday during a failed attempt to abduct the Provost of Taraba State College of Education, Dr. Mike Dio-Jen, at his residence in Jalingo.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday, at the Green Beach area of Kona ward, in the state capital.

An eyewitness told journalists that the kidnappers who came in their numbers, fired several gunshots at the gate of the provost’s house and forced their way in.

They, however, met stiff resistance from security operatives guarding the provost’s house and this led to the death of the gateman in the house while the kidnappers fled the area through a nearby river.

The remains of the slain gateman, Mr. Shawulu Yeshi, who was a staff of the college, had been deposited at the morgue of Federal Medical Centre, in Jalingo.

The spokesman of the police command, ASP David Misal, confirmed the incident, saying police operatives are investigating the matter.

