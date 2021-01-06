One dies in Cocoa House elevator accident

One person was confirmed dead and three others injured on Wednesday morning after the elevator in Cocoa House, Ibadan, crashed.

The Head of Corporate Affairs, Odua Investment Limited, Victor Ayetoro, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said the elevator crashed when technicians were working it.

He blamed the incident on mechanical failure.

Ayetoro said: “At about 11:00 a.m. this morning, the installation team from our contractor handling the lift were trying to dismantle the old lift in readiness for the installment of a new one.

While they were working on the lift, it suffered a mechanical failure. The said failure resulted in the lift car dropping and crashing into the basement pit.

“Unfortunately, one of the technicians in the team did not survive the incident.

“Three other technicians suffered minor injuries and had been taken to the hospital for check-up/ treatment.

“The company’s head office has been informed and their representatives had arrived to take charge of the situation while the police had also been informed.”

