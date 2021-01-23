One dies in IPOB members, soldiers clash in Imo

At least one person was killed on Friday when men of the Nigerian Army clashed with members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Okporo, Orlu local government area of Imo State.

Several people were also injured in the clash which occurred when a group of soldiers stormed a community suspected to be the base of newly-formed Eastern Security Network.

The new security was established by IPOB to address the security challenges in the South-East.

An eyewitness told journalists that some masked security agents set a church ablaze in the community.

He said: “The burning of the church was carried out by masked security agents. The burnt church was the Holy Trinity Sabbath Mission in Orlu local government area.

“About five buildings were burnt and one person was killed. The incident happened on Friday morning.”

The Garrison Commander, 34 Artillery Brigade, Yusuf Tukura, told journalists that a policeman was killed by IPOB members.

He said: “Why do you want to confirm from me? Did you confirm from them why they kill a policeman?”

IPOB had clashed with security agents severally in the South-East since 2015.

