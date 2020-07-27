One dies in Lagos gas explosion

One person was killed on Monday in a gas explosion that occurred inside a one-storey building on Palmgroove Estate, Cappa Avenue area of Lagos State.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said three victims who sustained varying degrees of injuries during the explosion were rescued by emergency responders and had been taken to the hospital for treatment.

He added that the remaining occupants had been evacuated from the building and the scene of the incident cordoned off to prevent a secondary incident.

According to the LASEMA chief, the explosion was caused by gas leakage from the cylinder reportedly used in filling the building air conditioner.

He said: “Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, a gas cylinder used in filling an outdoor AC split unit of a storey building exploded as a result of gas leakage from the cylinder.

“However, a male adult lost his life and three adult male sustained different degrees of injuries. But they have all been taken to the hospital before the arrival of the LRT.

“LRT, police and Lagos State fire are responders at the scene of the incident. All the occupants have been evacuated and the scene of the incident has been cordoned off to prevent any secondary incident as there are visible cracks on the walls and pillars. A recovery operation is ongoing.”

