One dies in Lagos-Kano train accident

One person was confirmed dead on Thursday when a cargo train travelling from Lagos to Kano derailed at Farin Ruwa, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Public Relations Officer of the Northern Regional District of the Nigeria Railways Corporation, Zaria, Abdullahi Alhaji, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Zaria, said the victim was the driver of the train simply identified as Bala Kawu.

He added that the train was conveying soft drinks to Kano.

The incident, according to the spokesman, was caused by the vandalisation of the slippers and other rail track accessories in the area.

The accident occurred just three days after eight people died in a bandits’ attack on a passenger train in Kaduna.

