One dies in Niger boat mishap

One person was confirmed dead and another injured in a boat mishap at Nansa village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The Director-General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Ahmed Inga, confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday in Minna.

He said: “The agency received a report on Saturday of a boat mishap involving passengers and goods loaded from Nansa village by the river bank upstream of Shiroro dam.

“The boat was heading towards a Kwara Saturday market in Zumba when it hit a tree stump and broke into two.

“One person drowned while one other got injured. The search and rescue operation was very slow because the area of the incident was a bandit enclave and rescuers were afraid of being kidnapped.”

