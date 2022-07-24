Metro
One dies in Niger boat mishap
One person was confirmed dead and another injured in a boat mishap at Nansa village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.
The Director-General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Ahmed Inga, confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday in Minna.
He said: “The agency received a report on Saturday of a boat mishap involving passengers and goods loaded from Nansa village by the river bank upstream of Shiroro dam.
READ ALSO: 11 people fleeing from bandits die in Niger boat mishap
“The boat was heading towards a Kwara Saturday market in Zumba when it hit a tree stump and broke into two.
“One person drowned while one other got injured. The search and rescue operation was very slow because the area of the incident was a bandit enclave and rescuers were afraid of being kidnapped.”
