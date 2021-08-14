Metro
One dies in Ogun auto crash
One person died in an auto crash at Orimerumu along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Saturday.
The Commander of Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mowe-Ibafo Division, Olusola Ojuoro, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Ota, said the accident involving two cars and a truck occurred at 7:03 a.m. on Saturday.
Ojuoro added that an unregistered Volvo truck loaded with gas lost control due to over-speeding and fell on a Toyota Corolla car with registration number: EQ 165 LSR and a Toyota Sienna space bus marked FKJ 341 GC.
READ ALSO: 13 die in Lagos-Ibadan highway accident
He said: “Eight persons comprising three males, three females and two minors were involved in the accident. One male victim died while others escaped unhurt.
“The corpse of the victim had been deposited at Femobis Hospital, Lotto area, Ogun.
“The vehicles had been towed off the road through the joint efforts of the police, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and TRACE personnel to ease the flow of traffic.”
