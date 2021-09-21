One dies in Ondo building collapse

One person was confirmed dead when a one-storey building collapsed on Tuesday in Akure, Ondo State.

The Commandant of the Nigeria Security Civil and Defence Corps (NSCDC), Hameed Abodunrin, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Akure, said the building in the Fanibi area of the state capital.

He added that some trapped occupants of the building had been rescued.

Abodunrin said: “The incident occurred at about 3:00 a.m. while the occupants were asleep.

“The remains of the deceased, a woman, had been retrieved and deposited at the hospital morgue.

“The corps has taken it upon itself to sensitise members of the public on ways to protect themselves from such incidents.

“A building would not just collapse, there must have been some tangible signs before it collapsed.

“We want members of the public to be aware of the dangers to their lives and the basic things they should watch out for, not only banditry or kidnapping.

“There are many other issues that can take our lives, so we should be more vigilant.”

