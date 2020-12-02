One dies, several injured in Taraba clash

At least one person has been reported dead while many others sustained varying degrees of injuries after a fight ensued between two men over a lady in Jalingo, Taraba State.

Eyewitnesses told journalists the bloody clash which occurred on Tuesday in the Water Board area of Jalingo, also led to the destruction of properties worth millions of naira.

The Taraba clash degenerated into a religious and ethnic crisis as one of the men was said to have hired thugs to inflict mayhem on the other while the other man invited his friends to join him in the fight, citing religious discrimination.

A businessman in area, Salihu Sale, who witnessed the fight, said:

“This incident (Taraba clash) started over a minor scuffle without notice. It then degenerated into a fight between youths of two communities over a lady.

“It later became a religious fight between Christian and Muslim youths. They broke my doors and windows, but fortunately, security operatives arrived and took control of the situation and that is why I am here to pack what is left of my bakery.”

Another eyewitness identified as Ezekiel Ali, added:

“Although I am not a specialist, but from what I saw, one of the victims was hit by bullets because we saw holes in his body.”

The state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Azare, who confirmed the Taraba clash, said one person was killed in the mayhem.

“From the report gathered by my men on the ground, only one person was confirmed killed with many injured and receiving treatment at the hospital,” Azare said.

