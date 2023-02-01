One feared dead, another injured, as gunmen bomb INEC office, police station in Anambra

The calculated attacks on the facilities of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) seem endless, as gunmen on Wednesday morning attacked another facility in Ojoto, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The state police command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the development in a press statement, said the gunmen burnt the commission’s headquarters using Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

Ikenga noted that the gunmen also attacked a police station in Nnobi, in the same local government area, and a residential building inside the station leading to the death of one boy.

The police spokesman, said the attacks happened at about 1:45 am as the attackers came in four Toyota Sienna vehicles, adding, that the command had heavily deployed security personnel around the state to prevent such attacks in other places.

The statement reads: “Anambra State Police Command today, 1/2/2023 has reinforced security deployment in the state, following an attack on the INEC office in Idemili South, Ojoto and Nnobi Police Station.

“The hoodlums came in their numbers by 1:45 am today 1/2/2023, with four unmarked Sienna vehicles armed with IEDs, petrol bombs and other explosives.

“They invaded the INEC office, the Police Station and the residential building in the station. Unfortunately, one boy aged 16 years, a relative of a serving policeman in the station, was murdered by the armed men, while the other, a female aged 15 years old sustained a gunshot injury. She has been taken to the hospital where she is receiving treatment.”

Consistent attacks on the INEC facilities had provoked serious concerns around the possibility of the forthcoming polls.

However, the electoral commission had on various occasions insisted that the elections would take place as scheduled.

