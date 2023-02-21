Metro
One injured in Delta gas explosion
One person was injured in an explosion at NELMIC Gas Plant in Effurun, Uvwie local government area of Delta State.
The spokesman for the state police command, Bright Edafe, who confirmed this to journalists on Tuesday in Warri, however, said no casualty was recorded in the explosion.
There were reports on social media that several persons died in a fire outbreak in the area on Monday night.
READ ALSO: One dead, two injured in Kano gas explosion
He said: “It is confirmed, no casualty and only one person was injured in the fire incident.”
However, the cause of the explosion has not been ascertained.
