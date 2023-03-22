International
One journalist injured as five Ecuador TV stations receive letter bombs
Letter bombs have been sent to no fewer than five journalists working in TV and radio stations in Ecuador, one of which exploded without causing serious injury.
While the reason for the development remains unknown, Interior Minister Juan Zapata on Tuesday said the envelopes were sent from the town of Quimsaloma, in the coastal province of Los Rios.
Three, according to him, were sent to Guayaquil in the south-west and two to the capital Quito, stressing “the device is indeed the same in all five places”.
According to reports, journalist Lenin Artieda of the Ecuavisa private TV station received an envelope containing a pen drive which exploded when he inserted it into a computer.
Artieda was said to have sustained slight injuries to one hand and his face.
“Another package addressed to journalist Carlos Vera was intercepted by the police at a courier company in Guayaquil and did not reach its destination”, the police said.
Read also:Iran security forces arrest three journalists over protests
It was also reported that in Guayaquil in Ecuador’s south-west, a letter bomb was also sent to the offices of TC Television.
The Interior Minister added another package addressed to journalist Carlos Vera was intercepted by the police at a courier company in Guayaquil and did not reach its destination.
Elsewhere in Guayaquil in Ecuador’s south-west, the prosecutor’s office said a letter bomb was also sent to the offices of TC Television.
The Interior Minister described the unfortunate development as a calculated attempt to silence journalists in the country.
