One killed, another injured in Brooklyn Mall shooting | Ripples Nigeria

One man has been killed with another injured after a shooting outside a Brooklyn NYCHA Mall in the United States on Sunday night, according to the Brooklyn County police.

The victims were reportedly shot at about 5:30 pm in front of a building within the Red Hook Houses on Centre Mall near Clinton Street, according to cops.

The late victim, Felton Durant, 23, was struck in the torso, buttocks and hand, and was taken to the Methodist Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The other man who is unidentified, was shot in the arm. He was treated at the scene and released.

No arrests were made by early Monday morning, the police said.

