One killed as gunmen attack Kogi police station

The Kogi State Commissioner of Information, Kingsley Fanwo, has confirmed that one person was killed as more than 30 gunmen attacked the Okene Area Command of the Nigerian Police Force on the Sunday night.

Fanwo, in a statement on Monday morning, stated that one of the gunmen was shot dead in a shootout with officers, while others escaped with injuries during the attack.

“The Kogi State Government wishes to report that the Okene Area Command of the Nigerian Police Force was attacked by gunmen numbering over 30 in the late hours of Sunday February 6, 2020,” Fanwo said.

“However, they were shown the strength and efficacy of the Kogi security architecture as the local hunters, as men of the State Vigilante Service, collaborated with other security operatives to spontaneously foil the attack.

Read also: Kogi Police rescues kidnap victim, recovers weapons

“The superior firepower of the combined security network of the state ensured one of them was gunned down immediately while others ran away with various degrees of gun wounds.

“Two of their motorcycles were recovered as well as various arms and ammunition. Also, explosives meant to shatter the command were immediately detonated by experts.

“The onslaught against the gunmen was coordinated by the Executive Chairmen of Local Government Areas in Kogi Central and the SSA on Security to the Governor in charge of Kogi Central”.

He continued by calling on “traditional medical homes and other medical facilities to report anyone with gun wounds to the nearest security formation as our local hunters are giving them a run for their money in the bush right now. We shall keep you updated on developments.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now