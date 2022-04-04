One killed as Okada riders, hoodlums clash in Lagos

One person was killed during a clash between Okada riders and hoodlums in the Baruwa-Gate area of Ipaja, Lagos State, on Monday.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the suspected killer had been arrested.

He added that the cause of the clash has not been ascertained.

According to the spokesman, operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) had been deployed to the area to restore order.

Hundeyin said: “Lagosians are urged to go about their lawful duties, especially in the axis as their safety and security is being made a top priority.”

