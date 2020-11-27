One killed as robbers attack bank in Ondo

Armed robbers on Thursday attacked an old generational bank in Ode Irele under Irele Local Government Area of Ondo State, killing one person in the process.

It was learnt that the robbery lasted for about 45 minutes.

According to an eyewitness, the bandits numbering about nine stormed the bank at about 4:10pm, carting away an undisclosed amount of money from the bank.

The witness said the robbers gained entry into the bank after using explosives to destroy the security door.

“The robbers started shooting sporadically to scare people away and to ease their escape after robbing the bank.

Read also: Four die in Ondo bank robbery

“While they were shooting, stray bullets hit one person and he died while others were injured,” he said.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the State Police Command, Tee-Leo Ikoro, said, “I am hearing it but the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in town is yet to give me details.”

He also confirmed that the robbers first attacked the police station in the town before attacking the bank.

Join the conversation

Opinions