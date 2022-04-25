One killed, five injured as explosion hits drinking joint in Yobe

The Yobe State police command has confirmed that at least one person was killed, while five others sustained injuries in an explosion at a local drinking joint at Abasha ward in Gashua, the headquarters of Bade Local Government Council of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, disclosed this to newsmen in Damaturu, on Monday.

He stated that the explosion occurred between 8: 30 p.m. and 9: 00 p.m., at the joint.

“The incident appeared to be a coordinated attack targeted at the joint.

“The explosion sounded like that of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

“The police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit has already visited the scene trying to ascertain the type and causes of the explosion,” Abdulkarim said.

He added that the injured persons have been taken to a hospital for medical attention.

