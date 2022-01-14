One man cannot change Nigeria overnight —Obaseki

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has disclosed that it was impossible for one man to change the fortunes of Nigeria overnight after decades of bad governance.

Obaseki made this assertion on Thursday in Benin City during his valedictory address to members of the Edo State Transition Committee at the Executive Council Chambers.

The Governor said: “I don’t see one man, whether he is president or not, who can change Nigeria overnight. It is not possible. We should stop looking at the change that will come into this country from the perspective of some strongmen or one man.

“Nigeria has passed that stage. It is only strong institutions, systems and processes that Nigeria can be changed. There can’t be any miracle. Forget about everybody aspiring to be president.

“The only miracle that can happen is that whosoever wants to lead this country must understand that he has to collect a wide spectrum of people from across the country to begin to rebuild institutions. That is exactly what you have helped me to do.”

Obaseki further pledged to continue the reformation of the state via recurrent brainstorming with members of the state’s executive council.

The governor said: “I am taking the members of the Executive Council on a retreat and this is going to be a reference document for our conversation.

“The document is an instrument that will continue to guide us as we go through this tedious process of reformation and transformation of the state. The way you conducted the affairs of the committee has been an eye-opener.”

