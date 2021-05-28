One month later, IG Comedian, Pankeeroy, released from EFCC custody | Ripples Nigeria

Popular Nigerian comedian, Pankeeroy, real name Nwagbo Chidera Olivera has confirmed that he has been released from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

The social media comedian and content creator was arrested one month ago over alleged internet fraud.

He took to his Instagram page on Friday, May 28, 2021, where he released a press statement about his arrest.

According to the statement released by his legal team, there was no petition against him prior to his arrest.

“It is worthy to state that there was no form of petition against our client and as such, implied that no crime in whatever form was perpetrated against any person(s), company, or establishment by our client,” part of the statement read.

