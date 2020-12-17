‘One of best years of my career’ – Neuer on winning FIFA Best goalkeeper award

Bayern Munich goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer has tagged the year 2020 as one of the best years of his career after winning the FIFA men’s goalkeeper award.

The Germany international beat Alisson of Liverpool & Brazil, and Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid & Slovenia, to clinch the title at the FIFA The Best award ceremony on Thursday.

“It is one of the best years of my career, we were so confident with our team and amazing what we did in 2020. We are very happy,” he said.

“It is a hard time for all of us, we don’t have the supporters especially the goalkeepers. Our team has a great mentality and we are so motivated.

“It is much more easier to communicate on the pitch, a goalkeeper like me can reach Robert Lewandowski if I need to say something to him,” he added.

Bayern are currently top of the German Bundesliga table, and are already in the round of 16 of the Champions League as they continue in their fight to defend both titles.

