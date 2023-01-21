One officer killed as gunmen attack another police station in Imo

Gunmen in the early hours of Saturday killed a police officer during an attack on the Oguta divisional police headquarters in Imo State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Henry Okoye, who confirmed the attack to journalists in Owerri, said the gunmen also set fire to the facility.

He added that the criminals engaged the police in a gun duel but were overpowered by the operatives.

Gunmen have destroyed more than 20 police stations and killed several officers in Imo and other states in the South-East in the last two years.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill CUPP spokesman’s uncle in Imo

The spokesman said: “Our operatives in the early hours of today engaged some gunmen who battled Oguta Divisional Headquarters. The gunmen fled the scene due to us, prior firepower from the Police.

“Unfortunately, one of our personnel whose identity wouldn’t be disclosed for security reasons paid the supreme price.

“Security operations are still ongoing in the area, further details will be communicated to the public.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now