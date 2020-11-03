One out of three Nigerians from abroad undertake COVID-19 test —PTF

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 on Tuesday threatened to sanction travellers who refused to present themselves for mandatory in-country Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test.

The Chairman of the PTF, Boss Mustapha, who disclosed this during the PTF daily media briefing in Abuja, said only one out of three Nigerians who arrived from abroad had complied with the Federal Government’s directive on the PCR test.

Mustapha said it has become necessary to activate the sanctions which include stopping the defaulting individuals from traveling for a period of six months or outright visa cancellation.

The PTF had earlier urged individuals traveling to Nigeria from other parts of the world to take a COVID-19 PCR test and have a negative result before traveling.

However, the PTF chairman expressed concern at the failure of the travellers to present themselves for the in-country PCR test which they paid for before arriving in the country.

“Therefore, we have resolved to revoke passports of travellers that fail to conduct the mandatory COVID-19 PCR test,” he said.

