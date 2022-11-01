Connect with us

One person dead, others injured as fire guts building, police car in Lagos

A building housing a commercial bank situated at Adeola Odeku in Victoria Island, Lagos, has been gutted by fire.

The fire was said to have been caused by a generator explosion which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday.

Lagos State Fire Service Director, Margret Adeseye said, who reacted to the incident, said one fatality was recorded.

She said: “The generator which was housed within the premises of a commercial bank, also affected an adjoining Toyota Saloon Car belonging to the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos Command of the Nigeria Police stationed outside the premises.

“Unfortunately, a male adult was recovered severely burnt beyond recognition and handed over to the Police from Bar-Beach Division while the four-storey commercial building was saved and the RRS Policemen escaped unhurt.

“Further report will be given as the investigation into the cause of incident is completed.”

According to Lagos Police spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, victims were on admission at the hospital.

He said the deceased person was burnt beyond recognition, adding that the police patrol vehicle was also badly affected.

