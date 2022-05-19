One person seriously injured in German school shooting

One person was seriously injured at a shooting in a secondary school in Germany’s northern city of Bremerhaven on Thursday morning, according to police reports.

The victim who is not a pupil of the school has been evacuated to a hospital while the police say some suspects, including the attacker, have been arrested, the report said.

Read also :One killed, five wounded in California Church shooting

“The incident happened at the Lloyd Gymnasium, a secondary school in the centre of Bremerhaven.

“The armed person has been arrested and is in police custody while the injured person who is a woman, has been taken to hospital, was not a pupil,” the police statement added.

The police report added that a second suspect appeared to be on the run but a manhunt is currently on to apprehend him.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now