One policeman dead as gunmen attack INEC office in Enugu

Gunmen on Sunday night attacked the Independent National Electoral Commission office in Enugu.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

One police officer was killed and another injured in the attack which occurred at the commission’s office in the Enugu South Local Government Area of the state.

Gunmen had attacked INEC offices in Ebonyi, Imo, Ogun, and Osun States in the last few months to heighten fear on the conduct of the 2023 elections.

The statement read: “The Resident Electoral Commissioner for Enugu State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Chukwu, has reported that our office in Enugu South Local Government Area was attacked by unknown gunmen. The incident occurred around 9:12 p.m. yesterday, Sunday, January 15, 2023.

“The security gatehouse was razed. Fortunately, the attackers could not gain access to the main building as a result of the rapid response from the Police and Army officers from the 82 Division. The State Commissioner of Police and the REC were personally at the scene immediately after they received information about the attack.

“Of the two policemen deployed to protect the facility, one of them lost his life while the other sustained injuries and is receiving treatment. The commission prays for the repose of the soul of the deceased policeman and the speedy recovery of the injured.

“The attack is being investigated by the security agencies. Furthermore, a meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security in Enugu State co-chaired by the REC and the Commissioner of Police has been convened to discuss the latest incident and design additional strategies of fortifying the offices and protecting the personnel and materials.

“Meanwhile, the destroyed gatehouse will be rebuilt, and the Commission is proceeding with its preparations for the 2023 general election in Enugu State and the entire country as scheduled.”

