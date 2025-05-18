One rescued, others feared trapped as storey building collapses in Lagos

Tragedy struck in the Idi-Araba area of Mushin, Lagos State, on Sunday afternoon when a one-storey building under construction suddenly collapsed, leaving an unknown number of individuals trapped beneath the rubble.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services swiftly responded to the scene as emergency personnel began rescue operations to locate and extract those still buried under the debris.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, Shakiru Amodu, stated that one person had already been pulled out alive from the collapsed structure.

Read also: China gains Nigerian govt approval to launch electric vehicle plants, deepen mining ties

“A male adult has been rescued while efforts are ongoing to rescue other victims trapped under the rubble,” Amodu said.

He further explained that the structure was still under construction at the time of its collapse and had reached only one storey level.

Rescue operations were still ongoing at press time, with emergency responders racing against time to save as many lives as possible from the wreckage.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now