One shot dead in Osun carnival

One person was shot dead at a carnival in Odo-Otin local government area of Osun State on Monday.

The carnival was organised by youths of Igbaye community on Monday afternoon.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Yemisi Opalola, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Osogbo, was however silent on the number of casualties.

She assured that the command would get to the root of the incident.

An Eyewitness said the clash was caused by a disagreement between two rival groups that attended the event.

He said members of the rival groups shot sporadically into the air and macheted their perceived enemies at the carnival.

He added that dangerous weapons including cutlasses, daggers, axes, broken bottles, charms, and clubs were freely used by warring groups.

