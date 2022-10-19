‘One-third of Anambra land mass destroyed by flood’ —Dep. Gov. Ibezim

The Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Onyekachi Ibezim, has revealed that over one-third of the landmass in the state has been destroyed by floods, while more than 17 people have died so far.

Ibezim who disclosed this on Wednesday while addressing officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) who are in the state to distribute relief materials to victims, said the floods have also caused the “collapse of infrastructure, public and private buildings and means of residents’ livelihoods.”

He added that seven out of the 21 local government areas in the state have bern affected by the floods.

The Executive Secretary of the Anambra State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Paul Odenigbo, also reiterated Ibezim’s statement and said communities like Anambra-Ogbaru, Anambra West, Anambra East, Ayamelum, Ihiala, Awka North and Ekwusigo local government areas have been submerged by the flood.

“As of Wednesday, 28 holding centres have been activated to receive displaced victims. Already, there are 28,280 persons in those centres.

“The flood has also affected 60 per cent of the state’s land mass and has been worse than experienced in 2012.”

