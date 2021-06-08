One week after sack, Gov Matawalle reinstates 3 commissioners, 3 board chairmen | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
One week after sack, Gov Matawalle reinstates 3 commissioners, 3 board chairmen
The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle has approved the reinstatement of three commissioners and three board chairmen of state agencies, one week after their sack.
The governor had on Tuesday, June 1, sacked the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Alhaji Bala Bello and all 23 commissioners with immediate effect.
The reinstatement was announced in a statement signed by the Head of Service and acting Secretary to the State Government, Kabiru Balarabe, in Gusau on Tuesday.
Those reinstated are Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara as Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Sufyanu Yuguda as Commissioner for Finance, and Hajiya Fa’ika Ahmad as Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs.
Also, Matawalle stated that the Chairman of the state’s Pilgrims’ Welfare Commission, Abubakar Pawa has been reinstated.
READ ALSO: I have no plans to defect to APC —Gov Matawalle
Others are Abubakar Sodangi, Executive Chairman, Zakat and Endowment Commission, and Alhaji Ali Muhammad-Dama, Executive Chairman, Board of Internal Revenue Service.
Ripples Nigeria reported that Matawalle had also suspended the Emir of Dansadau, Hussaini Umar, and the district head of Nasarawa Mailayi, Bello Wakkala, and ordered investigations into their activities.
By Victor Uzoho
