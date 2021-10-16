One year after exit, ADP returns to IPAC

Action Democratic Party (ADP) has returned to the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) one year after leaving the council.

ADP opted out of IPAC after its 19th National Working Committee (NWC) meeting in July 2020 over claims of anti-party activities by some of its members.

The ADP National Secretary, Mr. Victor Fingesi, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said the party’s NWC decided to resume its full membership of IPAC after reviewing its earlier decision to suspend its membership of the council.

READ ALSO: We are ready for merger ahead of 2023 elections – ADP

He said: “All National officers and State Chairmen of our great party are by this notice directed to fully participate in the activities of IPAC at their various chapters.

“In view of this development, the leadership of our party wishes to caution all state chairmen and party officials not to engage in any form of activity that will hinder the growth of the ADP.

“Anyone who colludes with other parties or individuals to undermine ADP and/or violates the code of conduct as prescribed by IPAC will be sanctioned.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now