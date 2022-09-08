One year after, Gov. Uzodinma receives report from security panel

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has received a report from the Judicial Commission of Inquiry inaugurated to look into security breaches in parts of the state.

The seven-man Judicial Commission of Inquiry headed by retired Justice Fred Njemanze, was set up in October last year in by Uzodimma to curb tensions in the state.

Justice Njemanze, who spoke before the submission of the four-volume report, noted that they received over 320 petitions and exhibits while their sittings lasted.

According to him: “The Commission took evidence from a cross-section of persons and institutions in Imo State, including 19 traditional rulers, Presidents General of town unions in the state, the police, the Directorate of State Services, DSS, and the Correctional Services.

“The report is made up of four volumes. The Commission received over 350 petitions and heard the persons involved. The army did not appear before the Commission despite all the notices served on them.”

In his reaction, Governor Uzodinma lauded the members of the Commission for taking up the assignment with loyalty.

