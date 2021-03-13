One year after, Lagos Police nabs man for alleged kidnap, murder of Chinese national | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
One year after, Lagos Police nabs man for alleged kidnap, murder of Chinese national
The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 26-year-old Adelaja Samson, over his alleged involvement in the kidnap and murder of a Chinese national.
It was gathered that the suspect and his gang kidnapped the Chinese national at Okunowa, Ijebu, in Ogun State in February 2020 and kept him in their hideout at Agbowa Ikosi, Lagos State, where they eventually killed him and dumped his corpse in the river.
The spokesperson of the Command, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the development on Friday, March 12, said the suspect was arrested in Emuren, Ogun State, where he had taken cover after he allegedly murdered the Chinese.
During interrogation, the suspect allegedly confessed to being a member of the Aiye confraternity and revealed that other members of his gang that took part in the kidnap and murder of the Chinese had been arrested by operatives of the Intelligence Response Team, IRT.
Explaining how the suspect was arrested, CSP Adejobi, said, “He was arrested around 2 am, on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Emuren, Ogun State, during a sting operation, over his involvement in the kidnap and killing of one Chinese national in February 2020.”
Read also: Lagos Police confirms Pretty Mike yet to meet bail conditions
“The suspect, a strong member of Aiye Confraternity and his cohort kidnapped the Chinese national at Okunowa, Ijebu, in Ogun State but kept him in their hideout at -Agbowa Ikosi, Lagos State. They eventually killed the captive and dumped his corpse in the Agbowa-Ikosi River. The corpse has not been recovered to date
“The suspect has confessed that other members of the gang have been arrested by the Intelligence Responses Team, Force Intelligence Bureau, Abuja.”
Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the command’s Strike Team that arrested Adelaja Segun Moses to work with the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) on the investigation into the case.
He further assured that Lagos State will be hot for criminals and “bad boys” who venture into criminal activities in the state.
