One year old dies after being flogged by teacher of unregistered school in Asaba

A teacher, Emeka Nwogbo of the Arise and Shine Nursery and Primary School, Asaba has been arrested after the death of a pupil of the school.

Master Obinna Udeze, a 19-month-old pupil was said to have died soon after he was flogged severally by the teacher for playing with water and getting his cloths wet.

Nwogbo who is said to be the son of the proprietress of the school, reportedly flogged the toddler, Obinna Udeze, severely that he left several marks of cane on his body.

The pupil was said to have fallen into a coma after receiving the strokes, and died at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba on Saturday, February 12.

Police Public Relations Officer in the State, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the incident to newsmen, disclosed that the teacher had been arrested.

He said: “We have the suspect who is the son of the owner of the school in our custody. He is a teacher in the school.”

Meanwhile, the Delta State government on Sunday, February 13, sealed the school.

The State Commissioner for Primary Education, Chika Ossai, who told newsmen that both the teacher and the proprietress were in Police custody, added that the school was not approved.

Ossai, who condemned the incident, assured that the government would follow the case to ensure that justice is served.

He said, “Yes, this (Sunday) morning, the government swung into action and sealed the school for now. Secondly, it is not an approved school.

“The proprietress and the son are in police custody so the State government is very serious about the incident and would follow it to the end, to make sure that those who are operating illegal schools will be dealt with properly.

“Because it will be easier to monitor registered schools but for those illegal ones, we will continue to close them down.”

He warned school operators to be mindful of the manner in which pupils are handled in their schools.

