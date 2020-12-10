Latest Politics

Ongoing Chief of Army Staff’s conference ends abruptly over COVID-19 scare

December 10, 2020
The ongoing Chief of Army Staff’s annual conference in Abuja has ended abruptly over COVID-19 scare.

The Nigerian Army cancelled the remaining activities of the conference after a participant of the event tested positive to the dreaded COVID-19 disease.

In a statement on Thursday, the acting Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sagir Musa said:

“Due to resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, in what appears to be a second wave of infection cycle and the unfortunate incident on Tuesday, 8 December 2020, where an officer participating in the ongoing Chief of Army Staff’s Annual Conference 2020 in Abuja tested positive to COVID-19, the remaining activities of the conference have therefore been immediately cancelled

“All the participants have been mandated to immediately proceed on self isolation in line with the Federal Government’s protocol for COVID 19 and to prevent any further spread of the disease.”

The Chief of Army annual conference started Monday, December 7.

