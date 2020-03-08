Ongoing operation in North East not conventional warfare – Buratai

Latest Politics

March 8, 2020
Buratai
The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai has declared that the ongoing warfare against Boko Haram insurgents in the North East is asymmetrical, not a conventional warfare.

Buratai who disclosed this on Saturday at the 41st Kaduna State International Trade Fair also for the umpteenth time, assured that Boko Haram insurgents would soon be crushed in the North East.

Buratai who was represented at the event by the Chief of Policy, Nigerian Army, Lieutenant General Lamidi Adeosun, also noted that overall objective is to make the Nigerian Army a people’s army with versatility in fighting the enemies of Nigeria.

He said; “The overall objective is to make the Nigerian Army a people’s army with versatility in fighting the enemies of Nigeria and food insecurity on the other hand. Specifically, a few days ago, our troops deployed in Damboa, Borno State recorded a resounding tactical victory against the evil forces of Boko Haram who dared the superiority of our forces.

“They paid very dearly for it by the monumental losses in men and equipment. Let me once more remind us that the ongoing operation in the North East is asymmetrical and not a conventional warfare. We hereby solicit the support, prayers, patience and understanding of all Nigerians.

“The Nigerian Army, apart from its primary role of defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria, is also involved in fighting insurgency in the North East and other internal security operations across the length and breadth of the nation,” Buratai added.

