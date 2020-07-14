Online church service unbiblical —Rev Okotie

The Pastor of the Household of God Church International Ministries, Rev. Chris Okotie, has rejected the online church service currently in place in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, branding it unbiblical.

The preacher had a few days ago slammed the government for imposing social distancing guidelines on churches, saying COVID-19 was a satanic conspiracy to challenge the power of God by keeping Christians out of the church.

He also described the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) as “modern-day Pharisees who lack any authority to speak on behalf of the Church of Jesus Christ.”

In a sermon titled: “The COVID-19 Mystery,” Okotie argued that Christians must physically gather together to truly worship God.

He said: “We are dealing with one of the most sinister conspiracies in human history. What we call the online church is absolutely untrue, because for you to be in church, you have to be ecclesia, which is translated from the Greek word, ec, which is out, and the word caleo, called out.

“You cannot gather unto God until you are called out. That’s why Israel was called out of the world. So, this thing, this phenomenon that we are talking about, the Internet and cyber churches, is totally unscriptural.

“God knows where you are; if He was not interested in the assembly, you don’t need to come to church; you can pray in your house. I pray in my house. You praise in your house. I praise in my house. He can see all of us.

“He doesn’t need computers. But that denies Him who He is; so, we must – that’s why the bible puts that verse as an imperative – you must not forsake the assembly of yourselves together.”

