Online reporter may be in trouble, as Judge unleashes police, EFCC, DSS over story of alleged plot in ex-Gov Suswam’s trial

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Nigerian Police and Department of State Service (DSS) to fish out brains behind publications alleging of plots to send former Governor Gabriel Suswam to jail.

An online report had claimed that there was a tripartite secret meeting between Rotimi Jacob (SAN), EFCC prosecutor; some stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Justice Abang on how to send Suswam, Benue State former governor to jail.

The report was published on Sunday, February 2, 2020 with the caption “N3.1bn Fraud: Justice Abang Secretly Meets APC Stakeholders, EFCC Prosecutor To Jail Suswam”.

The publication had alleged that thirty minutes after the court proceedings on Friday, February 31, 2020, Abang drove in the same convoy with EFCC prosecutor, Rotimi Jacobs, to the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja where they both flew to Lagos to have a secret meeting with some APC stakeholders.

Senator Suswam, alongside his former Commissioner of Finance, Okolobia Okpanach, are being prosecuted by the EFCC on a nine count charge bordering on money laundering and diversion of funds to the tune of N3.1 billion.

But at the resumed hearing on Wednesday, Justice Abang ordered that the Inspector General of Police, DSS and EFCC shall jointly carry out a thorough investigation and determine the truth or otherwise alongside the sponsors of the publication.

He also ordered that the joint committee shall submit the report of their findings to the Registrar of the court and copies served on counsels representing parties within 21 days from today. Justice Abang who said he considered the publication a serious issue of national interest, said “Upon receipt, the court shall make further consequential order on the matter”.

Igbere TV had on its online website claimed that the secret meeting which took place on Friday night was centred on how to perfect plans to send Suswam, who is now the senator representing Benue North East, to jail.

Prosecution counsel, Jacobs, had informed the court of the publication and expressed his bitterness over the issue stating that “I was nowhere close to the airport after the proceedings last Friday. I went to EFCC Wuse Office after the proceedings and I have not been to Lagos till now.

He further told the court that he had confidence in His lordship that he will not discuss any litigant’s matter with any lawyer, adding: “The story is an allegation made without the fear of God and they will never escape the wrath of God”.

He described the online report as a clear distraction to interfere with the smooth running of the court and he urged the court not to be distracted by the allegations as he said “we know your antecedents and we have confidence in your lordship”

