Connect with us

Entertainment

ONLINE SCAM: Actress Tonto Dikeh reveals how phone vendor duped her

Published

26 minutes ago

on

Tonto Dikeh reacts after Pilgrims Commission denies appointing her as Peace Ambassador

Sultry Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has taken to her social media account to reveal how a phone vendor duped her of 12 phones after she completed payment for the transaction.

The sultry thespian who opened up while sharing her online scam story on her Instagram page said that after paying for the phones, the online phone vendor blocked her number.

While opening up about the incident that happened three years ago, Tonto said she was so ashamed to cry because the phones were for her birthday giveaway that year.

READ ALSO: Tonto Dikeh explains how she achieved growth in a world full of jealousy, animosity, deceit

‘‘I dey here they claim OG, let me tell you a little bit of what this children have used my eye to see shege banza. I once bought 12 phone from an online vendor, once I paid, I got blocked.

‘‘I was too ashamed to cry, talk. So I only told @veeveerich and Henry. This was about three years ago (phones where for my birthday giveaway that year). Hehehehe…Them run King Street.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

five × 4 =


 

Investigations

Investigations4 days ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Broken Promises: Neglected Kwara PHCs costing lives

By Abdulganiyu Abdulrahman Akanbi The road leading to Tswako, a rural community in Lafiaji, the headquarters of Edu Local Government...
Investigations7 days ago

SPECIAL REPORT: No staff, no drugs, no ambulance: Inside Abuja’s failing rural health centres

On a sunny afternoon in the month of March, my bike man and I were travelling to Chorin Boso, a...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations4 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...