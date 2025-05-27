ONLINE SCAM: Actress Tonto Dikeh reveals how phone vendor duped her

Sultry Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has taken to her social media account to reveal how a phone vendor duped her of 12 phones after she completed payment for the transaction.

The sultry thespian who opened up while sharing her online scam story on her Instagram page said that after paying for the phones, the online phone vendor blocked her number.

While opening up about the incident that happened three years ago, Tonto said she was so ashamed to cry because the phones were for her birthday giveaway that year.

READ ALSO: Tonto Dikeh explains how she achieved growth in a world full of jealousy, animosity, deceit

‘‘I dey here they claim OG, let me tell you a little bit of what this children have used my eye to see shege banza. I once bought 12 phone from an online vendor, once I paid, I got blocked.

‘‘I was too ashamed to cry, talk. So I only told @veeveerich and Henry. This was about three years ago (phones where for my birthday giveaway that year). Hehehehe…Them run King Street.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now