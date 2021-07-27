Online voters’ registration hits one million —INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said one million Nigerians have so far taken advantage of the ongoing online pre-registration of voters which started on June 28.

This was made known by INEC’s National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voters Education, Festus Okoye, in a press release on Tuesday, while reviewing the success of the online registration.

According to Okoye, a detailed distribution of the registrants by age, state, including the FCT, gender, occupation and disability for week four of the exercise has been uploaded to the commission’s website and social media platforms.

He added that the distribution by age still shows that 740,063 (or 73.5%) are young Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 34.

”Physical or in-person registration began yesterday July 26, at our 811 state and local government area offices nationwide,” Okoye said.

“The exact locations of the designated centres have already been uploaded to our website and social media platforms.

“For further details, citizens are encouraged to contact our state offices through the dedicated telephone numbers provided in the uploaded publication.

“In addition, other Nigerians who prefer to register physically/in-person can now do so at those centres. Both online pre-registration and physical/in-person registration will continue simultaneously until the suspension of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise on June 30, 2022, to enable the commission to clean up the data and compile the voters’ register for the 2023 general election.

“The right to vote begins with the registration of voters. We therefore appealed to citizens who wish to register to approach any of the Commission’s state or local government area offices nationwide to do so,” Okoye said.

