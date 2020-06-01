Only 20 LGAs account for 60% of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria –PTF

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said on Monday only 20 LGAs in the country accounted for 60% of cases of the virus. He also said Nigeria was yet to reach the peak of infections from the pandemic.

Mustapha told journalists at the COVID-19 daily media briefing in Abuja that the fight against COVID-19 was a long-term battle.

He added that it was necessary to inform Nigerians that the country had not reached the peak of the pandemic.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation urged Nigerians to pursue a strategy that would aid the sustainable control of the spread of the disease, stressing that risk communications and community engagement should remain a top priority.

READ ALSO: PTF wants Buhari to push Covid-19 battle to states, communities

Mustapha disclosed that precision approach to containment and management should be adopted based on the overall assessment including available data on the public health considerations and resultant economic impacts.

Mustapha said: “It is the consideration of the PTF that while Nigeria’s confirmed cases have increased in the period under review, the following factors should inspire confidence in the response

“Majority of the confirmed cases are in a handful of local government areas in the country as 20 out of the 774 LGAs nationwide account for 60 percent of the cases.”

Join the conversation

Opinions