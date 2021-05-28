Only 73 out of 900 govt agencies comply with FOI Act – Reps | Ripples Nigeria

The House of Representatives said on Friday only 73 out of over 900 public institutions in the country are complying with the provisions of the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act on the disclosure of information.

The Chairman of the House Committee on FOI, Cornelius Nnaji, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the implementation of the FOI Act (FOI).

According to him, the Official Secrets Act (OSA) of 1962 had continued to impede the implementation of the FOIA as it had continued to dominate the thinking and practice in the public service.

He said public officials are unwilling to commit to the information structure established under the FOI despite the repeal of the OSA.

Nnaji said 90 percent of Ministries, Department, and Agencies (MDAs) were not aware of the existence of the FOI or committed to its implementation, noting that the situation calls for intensive broad-based awareness by Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and other stakeholders on the right to access information through the mass media to reverse the trend.

