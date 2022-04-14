Only a failed govt’ll not be worried about killings in Benue, Plateau —MBF

The recent killings by terrorists and bandits in Plateau and Benue states, have been described as the functions and hallmarks of a failed government, according to the Middle Belt Forum (MBF).

The National President of MBF, Dr. Bitrus Pogu, who was reacting to the bloodletting in the affected states and other parts of the country at a press conference in Makurdi, the Benue State capital on Wednesday, said the killings and bloodshed in Nigeria were becoming too much for the citizens while the government seemed not to have a solution.

“It is an unfortunate development; it is a function of a failed Federal Government. A government that cannot protect its people. A government that has failed in its primary responsibility as provided in our constitution which is the provision of security and welfare for the people ” Dr Pogu said.

“This thing has gone too much for Nigerians. I recall that before the recent killings in Benue and Plateau States, three major indents happened in Kaduna which were the attack on the airport, the attack on the train and the attack on communities in the south of Kaduna.

“It is only a failed government that would allow such a thing to happen in a country unchecked.

“It is unfortunate because their failure to put an end to these killings is gradually making the average Nigerian to hate a Fulani man.

“And may God forbid that day when the Nigerian will rise up against innocent Fulani because of the failure of this government, so they better do something and quickly too,” he said.

