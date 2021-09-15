Politics
Only Buhari can decide Abba Kyari’s fate —Police Affairs Minister
The fate of erstwhile Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) DCP Abba Kyari, who was indicted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) over his financial dealings with international fraudster, Abass Ramon, aka Hushpuppi, will only be determined by President Muhammadu Buhari.
This was made known on Tuesday by the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, while appearing on a Channels Television programme, Politics Today.
Responding to a question on what would become of a probe panel set up by the Police Service Commission which had earlier suspended Kyari with effect from July 31 pending the outcome of the police investigation, the minister said the Federal Government is trying to ensure that due diligence is done on the matter because it has international connotations.
“The issue of Abba Kyari has become a public domain and I think by now, everybody has heard that the police in their very wisdom, in their usual way of becoming transparent and fair to all, have set up a committee to investigate all these allegations.
“We have also reported that the committee has submitted the report to the IGP.
“We have also submitted this report and recommendations to the Attorney-General of the Federation for legal opinion, thereafter, we will take it to Mr. President for final consideration.
“So, you can see that even though this matter is a local matter here, it has some international connotations.
“We have to do some due diligence to ensure that we do the right thing. We have to do some consultations with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Justice before a final decision will be taken.
“But what is important is that Nigerians should know that the police management is up and doing and they have done what they are supposed to do. I hope people will wait and see what actions will be taken on this matter.
“So in the matter of ACP Abba Kyari, only the President will have the final say on the outcome of the matter.”
