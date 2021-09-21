Politics
Only Buni can explain Fani-Kayode’s switch to APC – El-Rufai
The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Tuesday expressed dismay at a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode’s switch to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Fani-Kayode, a fierce critic of President Muhammadu Buhari and APC, dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling party last Thursday.
In a chat with journalists at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, the governor said only the Chairman of the party’s Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, can explain the rationale behind the acceptance of the ex-minister into the party.
El-Rufai said he was at a loss on why Buni, Buhari, and other top members of the party gave Fani-Kayode a red carpet reception at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
He said: “I don’t comment on the decisions and actions of the party’s leaders. They have the job of running the party and they have to make the judgment on who to bring into the party.
READ ALSO: Why APC members opposed Fani-Kayode’s switch, red carpet reception – PGF chief
“All I can say is that the Caretaker Chairman, Mai Mala Buni, can explain why he (Femi Fani-Kayode), was welcomed back into the party.
“He alone can answer that question as I am not in the position to make comments on that.
“And you know politics is a game of addition. So you want to add and add. And they have taken that decision. But I don’t comment on that because they are the ones running the party.
“If I bring someone to Kaduna and you asked the Kaduna State government to explain, I will explain. I don’t know how to run the party.
“I was Deputy National Secretary for a short while and it was the only experience I had in party management. So I won’t comment on that.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...