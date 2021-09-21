Only Buni can explain Fani-Kayode’s switch to APC – El-Rufai

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Tuesday expressed dismay at a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode’s switch to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fani-Kayode, a fierce critic of President Muhammadu Buhari and APC, dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling party last Thursday.

In a chat with journalists at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, the governor said only the Chairman of the party’s Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, can explain the rationale behind the acceptance of the ex-minister into the party.

El-Rufai said he was at a loss on why Buni, Buhari, and other top members of the party gave Fani-Kayode a red carpet reception at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said: “I don’t comment on the decisions and actions of the party’s leaders. They have the job of running the party and they have to make the judgment on who to bring into the party.

READ ALSO: Why APC members opposed Fani-Kayode’s switch, red carpet reception – PGF chief

“All I can say is that the Caretaker Chairman, Mai Mala Buni, can explain why he (Femi Fani-Kayode), was welcomed back into the party.

“He alone can answer that question as I am not in the position to make comments on that.

“And you know politics is a game of addition. So you want to add and add. And they have taken that decision. But I don’t comment on that because they are the ones running the party.

“If I bring someone to Kaduna and you asked the Kaduna State government to explain, I will explain. I don’t know how to run the party.

“I was Deputy National Secretary for a short while and it was the only experience I had in party management. So I won’t comment on that.”

Join the conversation

Opinions