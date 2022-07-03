Only citizens hold incentive to fix Nigeria —Oby Ezekwesili

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has again charged Nigerians, especially the youth, to take charge of the country in the interest of its development.

The ex-Minister, via her verified Twitter handle, on Saturday emphasized the role of the youth in the democratic development of any country.

She held that only the youth possess the power to change the political trajectories and fix a broken country.

Obi expressed delight over the the massive participation of the youth in the ongoing voter’s registration, adding that change is near.

Read also:Ezekwesili charges National Assembly to summon Buhari over insecurity

She slammed Nigerian leaders for being responsible for the stagnancy of the country and the retrogression of its democrary.

The tweet read: “In the context of where we are coming from on the important matter of citizens’ active participation in our democrary, I totally consider their self-organizing that is unfolding before us as brilliant an outcome as an actual win. Effort in this case is worthy of celebration.

“I am beyond excited to see many kids citizens arise to take absolute responsibility of their democrary. As it should be. Only the citizens have the absolute incentive for a broken country. Never those who gladly preside over the rot and their fans who chant all is well.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now