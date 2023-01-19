Only enemies of Nigeria will vote for Atiku, Tinubu as president – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Thursday, reaffirmed his support for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the February 25 election.

The former president, who spoke at an interactive session organised by the Experiential Leadership in Africa (TEL-Africa) in Abeokuta, Ogun State, said the former Anambra State governor was ahead of other individuals eyeing the nation’s highest political office in his reckoning because of good character.

Obasanjo had on January 1 picked the LP standard bearer as his preferred candidate ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the election.

In his latest remark, the former military ruler declared that only the enemies of the country would vote for Obi’s challengers in the poll.

Obasanjo said he knows the four candidates a little bit and can speak about them as their mentor.

He said: “I will be punished by God if I know what is right and I did not put it where it should be.

“I take a character, track record, vision and I take what you see in this man as a child of God.

“Why should you as a Nigerian vote for somebody with the character, the reputation, and the life of which you do not want your own children to be?

“it either you are wicked, you are unpatriotic or you are really, really a bad citizen of this country, and then if this is who you are, what do you want God to do with you, and that is the way I see it.”

