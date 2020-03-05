Only God can determine my tenure as APC chairman – Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on Thursday declared that it is only God that can determine how long he would stay as the party helmsman.

Oshiomhole spoke to State House correspondents shortly after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Jabi, had on Wednesday suspended Oshiomhole as the national chairman of APC.

However, the court’s order was set aside on Thursday by a Federal High Court in Kano, paving the way for him to continue in office.

The APC chief, who blamed his recent travails on some chieftains of the party outside his state, Edo, declared that efforts by those he dubbed as “blacklegs,” would not succeed.

