Only God can supervise Nigeria’s border with Niger Republic – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday only God can effectively “supervise” Nigeria’s border with the Republic of Niger.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this when he received in audience former Vice President Namadi Sambo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Sambo heads the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Election Mission to the Republic of Niger.

Buhari also commended his Nigerien counterpart, Mahamadou Issoufou for not tampering with the country’s constitution and elongate his stay in office after serving the maximum two terms as president.

The Republic of Niger will hold its presidential and parliamentary elections later this month.

The president promised that Nigeria would give robust support to the landlocked West African nation ahead of the election.

READ ALSO: Bandits forced us to flee to Niger Republic —Sokoto farmers

Buhari said: “I come from Daura, few kilometers to Republic of Niger, so I should know a bit about that country.

“The president is quite decent, and we are regularly in touch. He is sticking to the maximum term prescribed by the constitution of his country.

“Also, we share more than 1,400 kilometers of border with that country, which can only be effectively supervised by God.

“I will speak with the Niger President, and offer his country our support. We need to do all we can to help stabilise the Sahel region, which is also in our own interest.”

In his response, the ex-vice-president congratulated President Buhari on the successful return of abducted students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, in Katsina State, and on his 78th birthday.

He pledged that ECOWAS would ensure peaceful and fair elections in the Republic of Niger.

Join the conversation

Opinions