Only Kanu can initiate dialogue in South-East – Lawyer

Alloy Ejimakor, the lead counsel to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, said on Saturday nobody apart from his client has the right to initiate a Biafra Nation dialogue.

Ejimakor, who was responding to calls by the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other political leaders in the South-East in a post on his Facebook page, charged the Nigerian government to embrace dialogue in a bid to end the separatist agitations in the region.

He stressed that only Kanu has the right to lead any dialogue in the South-East.

The lawyer implored the Federal Government to release Kanu for such dialogue to take-off and produce meaningful results in the region.

Ejimakor said: “Dialogue? Nobody can initiate any dialogue until Onyendu #Kanu is released. This must be the 1st step, because it’s only MNK that has the vires to lead any dialogue.

“The release of Mandela from prison was the 1st step in the dialogue that led to the end of apartheid in South Africa.”

